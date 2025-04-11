**Foreign Minister Ahmed MoFiqi Holds Talks with Dutch Minister of Asylum and Migration on Strengthening Bilateral Ties**

*Cairo, Egypt – April 11, 2025* — On the sidelines of the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Khartoum Process held in Cairo, Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi met with the Dutch Minister of Asylum and Migration, Marjolein Faber, to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on key regional and international issues, particularly those related to migration, asylum policies, and humanitarian cooperation.

Minister Fiqi emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and coordinated approach to addressing migration challenges, rooted in mutual respect, shared responsibilities, and the promotion of legal migration channels.

Minister Faber expressed the Netherlands’ commitment to deepening engagement with partner countries along migration routes and highlighted the critical role of dialogue and international collaboration in tackling the root causes of irregular migration.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering closer ties between their respective governments, including through capacity building, technical assistance, and joint initiatives in the field of migration governance.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to maintain open channels of communication and to explore further opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Khartoum Process and beyond.