Government forces, with the support of residents, have captured an Ethiopian member of the Al-Shabaab group during an operation in the Beerayabaal area.

The captured individual, identified as an Oromo, had various tattoos on his body, symbols typically associated with non-Muslims.

“Al-Shabaab militants often use individuals who have committed crimes in their countries of origin, and this man is one of them,” an official from the national army told Somalia’s state broadcaster.

The operation follows a battle that took place two days earlier in the vicinity of Beerayabaal, an area under the Buulaburte district in the Hiiraan region.

The capture is part of the ongoing efforts to combat Al-Shabaab, particularly in eastern Hiiraan. This region is notable as the only area where Al-Shabaab has been significantly weakened since intensified operations against them began at the end of 2023, with the help of local militias. In contrast, the group remains strong in other regions of the country.

Al-Shabaab, a militant Islamist group, has faced significant military pressure from Somali and international forces in recent years. Despite this, the group has grown more resilient, recruiting fighters from East Africa as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) phases out. ATMIS, which includes troops from various African nations, is set to complete its drawdown by the end of the year, raising concerns about the security vacuum it might leave behind.

The group has formed a pan-East African force of foreign fighters known as Muhajirin, consisting mainly of Ethiopians, Kenyans, and Tanzanians. This highlights the group’s expanding reach and influence in the region.

A recent attack by Al-Shabaab on an ATMIS base in Beledweyne underscored the group’s continued strength. Analysts note that Al-Shabaab has become more adept at using drones and improvised explosive devices in its attacks.

Despite some recent successes by security forces in capturing strategic villages in the group’s strongholds, experts warn that these gains could be part of Al-Shabaab’s tactics to regroup and launch counterattacks.

The impending withdrawal of ATMIS forces adds to the complexity of the security situation in Somalia, raising concerns about the ability of the