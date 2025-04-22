Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Bihi Egeh, held a high-level meeting with Ms. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe, Executive Director representing the Africa Group 1 Constituency at the World Bank Group, on the opening day of the 2025 Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The discussions marked a significant step forward in strengthening Somalia’s partnership with the World Bank and advancing key areas of the country’s economic development agenda.

During the meeting, Minister Egeh and Executive Director Kibwe exchanged views on Somalia’s ongoing economic reform program, which is central to the country’s broader development strategy.

They reviewed the progress made in enhancing fiscal policy, promoting transparency, and implementing public financial management reforms. Both parties acknowledged the strides Somalia has taken toward macroeconomic stabilization and building a resilient financial framework.

A core focus of the dialogue was the World Bank’s project pipeline for Somalia. Minister Egeh emphasized the importance of aligning development projects with the government’s priorities, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, health, education, and social protection.

The Minister expressed Somalia’s commitment to ensuring effective implementation and monitoring of donor-supported initiatives.

The talks also included detailed discussions on the ongoing reforms within the Central Bank of Somalia. Minister Egeh outlined recent institutional strengthening measures, regulatory updates, and the role of the Central Bank in fostering a stable financial environment that can attract investment and support inclusive growth.

Both parties agreed on the critical importance of building institutional capacity across Somalia’s public sector. Executive Director Kibwe reiterated the World Bank Group’s continued support for capacity-building programs that aim to enhance governance, service delivery, and policy effectiveness.

In conclusion, Minister Egeh reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to working closely with the World Bank Group and other international partners to drive sustainable development and economic resilience.

The meeting underscored the mutual dedication to deepening collaboration and delivering tangible benefits to the Somali people.

The 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, and academics from across the globe to discuss issues of global concern, including economic growth, climate change, and poverty reduction.