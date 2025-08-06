MOGADISHU — Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) forces launched a massive crackdown in the Siinaay neighborhood of Mogadishu early this morning, shutting down the popular Siinaay Market and triggering fresh displacement of residents in an already fragile city.

According to reports from Dalsan Media correspondents on the ground, the operation follows days of rising tensions between federal forces and militias loyal to MP Yasin Farey, a powerful lawmaker and former intelligence figure known for his independent armed backing.

Residents say the operation kicked off at around 3:00 a.m., with federal troops sealing off all access roads into the neighborhood. By dawn, bulldozers and heavy machinery were spotted rolling into the area — signaling what appears to be a long-planned government move to reassert control over the contested zone.

Dozens of families were seen rushing to evacuate, hauling what little property they could as government troops allowed locals a brief window to remove their belongings before more aggressive clearances began.

Witnesses describe a heavy military presence, with troops vastly outnumbering the remaining civilians. The scene is tense, with snipers reportedly positioned on rooftops and armored vehicles stationed at key intersections.

Analysts believe the operation may be linked to an ongoing power struggle within the Somali political and security establishment, as federal authorities attempt to dismantle informal power structures and reclaim zones under the influence of armed political figures like Farey.

Siinaay’s densely populated streets are now eerily quiet, save for the hum of military convoys and the cries of families fleeing with mattresses, sacks, and plastic jerrycans. Humanitarian workers are warning of a potential wave of internal displacement, adding pressure to aid organizations already stretched thin by recent crises in the country.

The government has yet to issue an official statement, and it remains unclear whether the operation is a one-off clearance or the beginning of a broader campaign to retake contested urban zones across the capital.

What’s certain is this: Siinaay — once a bustling market hub — has overnight turned into a militarized ghost town, and the humanitarian cost could be significant.