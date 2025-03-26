Representatives from the Federal Government of Somalia, the African Union Commission (AUC), Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs), senior officials from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), and various international partners gathered for a four-day Technical Training Working Session aimed at enhancing the operational capacity of AUSSOM.

The session, which concluded recently, focused on strengthening the skills and knowledge required to support the mission’s ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in Somalia.

This training is part of a broader initiative to enhance the capabilities of AUSSOM and ensure it remains effective in addressing the complex security challenges faced by the country.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in intensive discussions and hands-on training designed to foster better coordination and efficiency within AUSSOM’s operations.

The training also sought to reinforce the importance of multilateral cooperation between Somalia’s federal government, regional partners, and international stakeholders.

This collaborative effort underlines the ongoing commitment of the Somali government, the AU, and the international community to ensure a stable and secure environment for Somalia’s continued peacebuilding and development efforts.