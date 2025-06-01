Mogadishu, Somalia – The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia convened an emergency cabinet meeting today and approved a proposal from the Ministry of Internal Security to appoint Mr. Mahad Mohamed Salad as the new Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

Mr. Mahad Mohamed Salad is no stranger to Somalia’s security and intelligence sector. He brings a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge, having previously served in high-level government positions including:

Minister in the Federal Government

Member of the Federal Parliament

Former Director of NISA

His appointment is seen as part of an effort to strengthen leadership within Somalia’s critical national security institutions.

The decision to reappoint Mahad Salad comes at a time when national security threats remain a top concern. The government seeks to revitalize the country’s intelligence apparatus with proven, trusted, and experienced leadership to confront evolving challenges, including terrorism and internal instability.

The cabinet expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the outgoing director, Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, for his service and contributions during his tenure.

In a brief statement, the Council acknowledged the former director’s role in upholding national security and guiding the agency through a sensitive period marked by counterterrorism operations and institutional reform.

As the new Director of NISA, Mahad Salad is expected to focus on:

Reinforcing inter-agency cooperation

Enhancing intelligence capabilities

Accelerating security reforms

Building trust with the public and international partners

His appointment is part of the government’s broader agenda to restructure and professionalize Somalia’s security sector, aligning it with democratic oversight and strategic national priorities.