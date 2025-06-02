Mogadishu – Former President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, has welcomed the upcoming national consultation forum proposed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, while firmly stressing the need for full participation by the Federal Member States of Puntland and Jubbaland to ensure the talks are inclusive, effective, and nationally binding.

The National Dialogue, scheduled to open in Mogadishu on June 15, 2025, is aimed at addressing Somalia’s most pressing political matters, including:

Completing the Provisional Constitution

Establishing a credible electoral framework

Enhancing national security

Strengthening federal governance and unity

In a statement issued via his office, Farmaajo said:

“I welcome the date and intent of the national consultation forum initiated by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, particularly its focus on core national issues such as elections, security, and the constitution.”

He added that the process would not be credible without the active participation of all stakeholders, particularly Puntland and Jubbaland, which have previously distanced themselves from federal-level forums due to unresolved grievances.

Farmaajo was also critical of what he described as unilateral decision-making by the presidency, stating:

“To build trust and ensure national unity, it is essential that President Hassan Sheikh reconsiders unilateral moves—such as the rejection of the constitution under which he was elected, the formulation of electoral laws and commissions without broad consensus, and the sidelining of previous national consultation frameworks.”

The two Federal Member States have boycotted several national initiatives in recent years, citing concerns over inclusivity and constitutional overreach. Farmaajo argued that excluding these regions undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of any dialogue.

“For the forum to bear fruit, Puntland and Jubbaland must be fully represented. This is vital to achieving political stability and a government that reflects the unity and aspirations of the Somali people.”

Farmaajo’s statement follows similar calls from opposition leaders who have already issued three conditions for participating in the talks, including transparency in the agenda and inclusivity of all political actors.

As the country gears up for the June 15th summit, all eyes are on how Villa Somalia responds to mounting pressure for a truly inclusive national dialogue.

Farmaajo’s call reinforces the growing demand for genuine political reconciliation in Somalia. Whether or not this initiative leads to lasting consensus will depend on how President Hassan Sheikh and his government navigate the deep-rooted divisions and engage all key players across the political spectrum.