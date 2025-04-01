The Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development in Somalia has unveiled significant strides made in February 2025 toward advancing women’s rights, combating harmful practices, and supporting vulnerable groups, particularly women and persons with disabilities.

One of the most notable actions undertaken during this period was the commemoration of the International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on February 11, 2025, held in the capital city of Mogadishu.

This high-profile event brought together survivors, government representatives, and international stakeholders to raise awareness about the detrimental health consequences of FGM and advocate for the full eradication of this practice.

The Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, during her address, underscored the urgency of enacting legislative measures to ban FGM, emphasizing the collective responsibility of society in safeguarding the health and dignity of women and girls.

Further reflecting its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, the ministry distributed food aid to 400 vulnerable families in the Banadir region as part of the Somali Women’s Week campaign.

This initiative, aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by marginalized groups, was conducted with support from the Qatari Embassy in Somalia.

In addition, the ministry extended vital support to persons with disabilities by distributing over 100 wheelchairs to individuals in need, demonstrating a tangible effort to improve access and mobility for the disabled population.

Additionally, the ministry successfully hosted the first quarterly meeting of the **Women’s Issues and Human Rights Consultative Council**. During the session, the minister highlighted the development of a comprehensive **2025 work plan** which aligns with Somalia’s broader National Change Plan.

The minister reiterated the country’s steadfast commitment to ending FGM through multi-sectoral collaboration, underscoring the importance of sustained efforts across government, civil society, and international partners.

These initiatives reflect the Ministry’s continuous dedication to addressing human rights challenges and fostering a society built on the principles of equality, dignity, and compassion. By prioritizing these critical areas, Somalia is taking significant steps toward creating a more just and inclusive society for all its citizens.