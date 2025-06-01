Mogadishu, Somalia – Former Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir, has extended a message of appreciation and goodwill to outgoing intelligence chief Abdullahi Mohamed Ali (Sanbaloolshe) and offered warm congratulations to incoming NISA Director Mahad Mohamed Salad.

In a short message posted to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Fahad Yasin acknowledged the leadership transition at Somalia’s top intelligence agency and reflected positively on the recent changes.

Fahad Yasin revealed that he had communicated privately with Sanbaloolshe several times during his tenure, expressing thanks for their professional collaboration, mutual respect, and the commitment shown by the outgoing director in advancing national security.

“I am thankful for the spirit of cooperation, respect, and dedication I experienced in our engagements,” Fahad noted in his post, lauding Sanbaloolshe’s efforts during a critical period for NISA.

Turning to the new appointee, Fahad enthusiastically welcomed the reappointment of Mahad Mohamed Salad to the helm of the intelligence agency. Describing the move as a positive step for national security, he expressed hope that Mahad would fulfill his duties with integrity and professionalism.

“I congratulate Mahad Salad and wish him success in his national duties. Strengthening the country’s security remains essential,” Fahad wrote.

The endorsement of Mahad Salad by a former director like Fahad Yasin reflects a rare moment of unity and continuity within Somalia’s security leadership, a sector often marred by political divisions and institutional instability.

This leadership transition, coming just a day after the Council of Ministers approved Mahad’s appointment, is seen as a pivotal moment for NISA as it navigates complex internal and external threats, including counterterrorism efforts, regional instability, and ongoing reforms in the security sector.

Fahad Yasin served as a powerful and sometimes controversial figure at NISA and remains influential in Somali political and security circles.

Sanbaloolshe, who held the NISA leadership multiple times in the past, was reappointed in 2024 and is now stepping down after a short tenure.

Mahad Salad, a former NISA director, cabinet minister, and MP, returns to the post with deep institutional knowledge and political backing.

With Mahad Salad back at the helm, expectations are high for:

Renewed strategic direction

Improved coordination with other security agencies

Enhanced accountability and professionalism within NISA

The smooth transfer of leadership, publicly endorsed by figures like Fahad Yasin, sends a strong message of continuity and collective responsibility at a time when Somalia’s security remains fragile but full of potential.