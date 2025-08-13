Mogadishu, Somalia – Over the past few days, Somali social media has been flooded with a heartwarming — yet controversial — claim: that a woman in her 60s gave birth to a baby in Mogadishu. The story, accompanied by photographs showing an elderly woman cradling a newborn in a hospital setting, sparked widespread reactions online, ranging from congratulatory messages to skepticism.

However, an investigation by the DALSAN MEDIA has revealed that the viral claim is false, and the truth is far more ordinary — yet no less human.

The woman at the center of the story, identified only as Faadumo, was in fact a patient at a Mogadishu hospital for unrelated health reasons. She told DALSAN MEDIA she had not given birth but was simply holding another mother’s newborn when the viral photo was taken.

“They placed the baby in my arms, and people who saw me assumed I had just given birth,” Faadumo said. “The child belongs to another woman who delivered at the hospital. I was sick and came for treatment. May God bless the real mother.”

The doctor in the viral photograph, Dr. Maajid Bakuur, a specialist in infertility and women’s health at Taran Androcare Hospital, explained how the misunderstanding began.

“I was carrying a newborn from another delivery and saw this elderly patient looking distressed,” Dr. Maajid recounted. “To bring her joy, I placed the baby in her arms. I later posted the photo on my TikTok, but it was misinterpreted and spread as if she had given birth.”

The photograph was taken in a moment of kindness, but social media stripped it of its context. Within hours, it was circulating with captions claiming a “60-year-old woman gave birth,” an assertion that quickly went viral.

Some versions of the image even appeared to have been altered using artificial intelligence (AI) to make the story more sensational.

The incident took place earlier this month at a Mogadishu hospital. According to Dr. Mohamed Abdullaahi Isse, the hospital’s head of medical services, staff noticed the false claims spreading online by July 11.

“The elderly woman and the baby’s family do not know each other,” Dr. Mohamed clarified. “She is a grandmother who has previously had children. The gesture was only intended to make her happy, not to deceive anyone.”

The combination of an unusual claim and emotional imagery made the story irresistible for social media users. It highlights the speed at which misinformation spreads online, especially when linked to human interest narratives.

For many in Somalia, where access to verified news sources is often limited and fact-checking culture is still growing, such viral stories can quickly blur the line between reality and fiction.

The DALSAN’s fact-checking process involved interviewing the woman herself, the doctors involved, and hospital management. Their findings confirmed the story was based on a misunderstanding, amplified by misleading captions and — in some cases — AI manipulation.

This is not the first time sensational claims about older women giving birth have surfaced globally. Similar stories — some true, some fabricated — have emerged from India, Nigeria, and other countries, often stirring debate about medical ethics, fertility treatments, and age.

In Somalia, such stories tend to go viral faster due to a mix of limited health literacy, the emotional appeal of motherhood, and the growing influence of TikTok and Facebook in shaping public discourse.

The case of “the 60-year-old new mother” is a reminder of how quickly misinformation can spread — and why verifying before sharing is essential. As Dr. Mohamed emphasized,