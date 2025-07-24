BALAD-HAWA – Former Jubbaland Security Minister Abdirashid Janan, now serving as the Federal Government’s Head of Intelligence in Gedo Region, has once again weighed in on the recent clashes in Balad-Hawoand the worsening security crisis gripping the region.

During a visit to the district, Janan directly accused Jubbaland authorities of deliberately fueling instability in Balad-Hawo, blaming the regional administration for increasing hardship among local civilians.

“The situation in Balad-Hawo is deteriorating because of continuous interference from Jubbaland’s leadership,” Janan said, pointing squarely at the administration of Ahmed Madobe.

Janan acknowledged that escalating tensions have led to a wave of defections, with many soldiers abandoning federal positions to join ranks with Jubbaland’s forces. However, in a calculated counter-move, he extended an open offer to pro-Madobe militias, particularly those currently stationed in Balad-Hawo.

“Those fighters supporting Ahmed Madobe have no rights, no official recognition,” he said. “But if they defect and rejoin the government, we will guarantee them the rights and military status they are entitled to.”

Janan’s visit is part of a broader federal strategy to reassert control over Gedo Region, a politically contested area that has long been a battleground between the Federal Government and the semi-autonomous Jubbaland administration based in Kismayo.

The federal government’s push includes restructuring military leadership, restoring command chains loyal to Mogadishu, and curbing Jubbaland’s influence in this geopolitically vital region bordering Kenya.

The timing and tone of Janan’s remarks underscore the deepening power struggle between Villa Somalia and Ahmed Madobe, one that has transformed Gedo into a flashpoint where military allegiance, clan loyalties, and political control collide.

Analysts say the offer of rights and amnesty to defectors is more than a recruitment pitch — it’s a calculated maneuveraimed at dismantling Jubbaland’s military structure from within and tipping the balance of power ahead of potential political negotiations.

This is far more than a squabble over military ranks — it’s a high-stakes political chess match being played out in one of Somalia’s most strategic regions.

Switch sides, and you’re protected. Stay loyal to Kismayo, and you’re on your own.