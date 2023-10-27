European Union pledges to support Somalia’s quest for Stability

European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Karin Johansson, who on Wednesday held talks with Somali prime minister Hamze Abdi Barre has pledged that the continental body will support the Somali government’s move to restore peace in the country.

Somalia which plunged into civil war three decades ago is struggling to bounce back on its feet.

According to a statement by the office of the PM, the two leaders discussed the multifaceted cooperation between Somalia and the EU, as well as the Joint Operational Roadmap that sets the priorities for the next two years.

The Joint Operational Roadmap is the outcome of lengthy negotiations between Mogadishu and Brussels, and it includes three major areas: inclusive politics and democratization, security and stability, and socioeconomic progress.

Ambassador Johansson emphasized the European Union’s commitment to assisting Somalia on its path to peace, prosperity, and socioeconomic stability.

She applauded Somalia’s leadership for its efforts and accomplishments in establishing a federal state and conducting elections.

Ambassador also emphasized the significance of increased conversation and collaboration among all Somali stakeholders.

PM Barre thanked the EU for its steadfast support for Somalia, particularly in the fight against al-Shabaab and the supply of humanitarian and development aid. He also emphasized the importance of speeding up operations in newly freed areas around the country.

