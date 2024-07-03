The EU naval warship ESPS Numancia F-83, operating as part of the EU NAVFOR Operation Atalanta, has arrived in the port city of Bosaso, Puntland State, to strengthen counter-piracy operations off the Somali coast.

The ESPS Numancia has docked in Bosaso, the commercial hub of Puntland State, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia known for its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden shipping lanes.

The Spanish Navy frigate arrived in Bosaso on Wednesday, joining other international warships patrolling Somali waters to deter and disrupt pirate activity.

Upon arrival, the ship’s officers met with the deputy director general of the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF), Mohamud Silal Omar, and other senior PMPF officials. Later, the ship’s commander, Admiral Manuel Alvargonzalez, hosted a delegation from the Puntland Police Force (PPF), led by Lt. Col. Zakaria Abdirahman, representing Puntland Police Commissioner Brigadier General Mumin Abdi Shire.

The arrival of the ESPS Numancia and the subsequent engagement with the PMPF and PPF underscores the commitment of both the EU NAVFOR and Somali maritime law enforcement agencies to combating the resurgence of piracy in the region.

Piracy off the coast of Somalia was a significant threat to global maritime trade in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with the Gulf of Aden becoming a notorious hotspot for hijackings and hostage-taking.

However, a coordinated international effort, including the EU NAVFOR’s Operation Atalanta, has led to a dramatic decline in piracy incidents in recent years.

Despite these successes, there have been signs of a resurgence of piracy activity in the region, particularly in the waters off Puntland State.