The European Union (EU) handed over a fleet of military vehicles and equipment to the Somali government on Tuesday, at the General Dhagabadan Training Camp in Mogadishu.

This latest delivery is part of ongoing efforts to bolster Somalia’s defence capabilities in its fight against insurgent groups threatening national stability.

The handover ceremony was attended by key Somali and European Union officials, including Somalia’s State Minister for Defense, Omar Ali Abdi, and high-ranking EU representatives. Among the prominent figures present were Mathieu Breins, the EU Deputy Director for Africa, the EU Special Envoy to Somalia, and representatives from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The EU delivered a range of military vehicles and equipment to enhance the operational capacity of Somalia’s security forces. While the specifics of the equipment were not disclosed, the resources are expected to play a vital role in strengthening the Somali National Army (SNA) as it continues its campaign against extremist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, which has plagued the region for years.

The handover occurred on Tuesday, marking yet another milestone in the EU’s long-standing military support to Somalia. This comes as Somalia ramps up its efforts to tackle insurgency and secure its territories.

The ceremony was held at the General Dhagabadan Training Camp in Mogadishu, a key military facility that has hosted numerous security-related events aimed at bolstering Somalia’s national defence capabilities.

The military aid is critical for Somalia’s continued fight against extremist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, which poses a persistent threat to the country’s stability. In recent months, Somalia has intensified military operations in various regions, and this latest delivery of vehicles and equipment is expected to enhance these efforts significantly.

State Minister for Defense Omar Ali Abdi expressed the Somali government’s gratitude for the EU’s continued support, emphasizing the impact of the aid on the nation’s security apparatus.

“These resources are essential for advancing our armed forces’ fight against extremist groups that threaten the stability of our nation. The EU’s contributions continue to strengthen our national defences, equipping our forces with the necessary tools for security and peace,” Abdi said.

The delivery is part of a broader EU strategy to assist Somalia in building a resilient defence framework capable of addressing its internal security challenges. The vehicles and equipment will enhance mobility, logistics, and operational efficiency, enabling Somali forces to carry out more effective military operations in remote and conflict-prone areas.

“It’s a privilege to deliver these critical military supplies to Somalia’s armed forces, supporting their essential work for national security,” said EU Deputy Director for Africa, Mathieu Breins, as he reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to aiding Somalia in its ongoing defence efforts.

This latest contribution from the EU adds to a series of previous military support packages provided over the years, including vehicles, communication equipment, and logistics support.