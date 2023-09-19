EU Ambassador Strengthens EU-Somalia Relations in Historic Galmudug Ceremony Amidst al-Shabaab Advances

The new EU Ambassador, Karin Johansson, presented her credentials to the President of Federal Government of Somalia, HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, at Galmudug Statehouse.

The historic event marks the first time credentials are presented outside Villa Somalia in the capital of Mogadishu.

HE the President noted “This is a historic moment, demonstrating that the FGS has a reach beyond Mogadishu. We are here to serve the people of Somalia, in all regions of the country.”

The credentials ceremony takes place against the backdrop of the Somali National Army (SNA) and international partners making significant advances in the fight against al-Shabaab in Galmudug and Hirshabelle.

Ambassador Johansson stated “The relations between EU and Somalia are at an all time high.



Today’s event is a testament to that. Somalia can count on EU’s support, particularly in this critical time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

