Ethiopian Forces Thwart Al-Shabaab Attack on Border Base

Ethiopian forces successfully thwarted an attempt by Al-Shabaab militants to overrun its base in Dollo town on the Somalia-Ethiopia border on Wednesday.

The attack, which occurred early in the morning, is seen as an attempt by the terrorist organization to renew its attacks, following the successful attack on a Ugandan base on May 26th, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of soldiers.

The Ethiopian government stated that its troops, who are part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), successfully prevented the attack. “The Ethiopian National Defence Forces stopped the attackers in their tracks before they could wreak havoc,” said the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. The statement also revealed that the ENDF neutralized suicide bombers and destroyed weapons to be used by the terrorist group, using a tactic that was similar to the one used two weeks ago.

According to sources, the attack involved two vehicles loaded with explosives, which were foiled by the Ethiopian security forces stationed at the base. Al Shabaab had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, boasting, without any evidence, that it had been successful, according to its propaganda wing.

The attack highlights the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab in the region and the need for continued vigilance by the international community, including the African Union and its member states.

The threat of terrorism in Somalia has been a longstanding concern for the region, with Al-Shabaab carrying out multiple attacks in the country in recent years. The African Union has been working with the Somali government to provide support and assistance in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

The successful thwarting of the attack by Ethiopian forces is a positive development in the fight against terrorism in Somalia and sends a strong message to extremist groups that their actions will not be tolerated. However, it also underscores the ongoing need for continued cooperation and coordination between African Union member states to combat the threat of terrorism in the region.

The attack in Dollo town serves as a reminder that Al-Shabaab remains a dangerous and persistent threat in the region. The African Union and its member states must continue to work together to combat this threat and ensure the safety and security of the Somali people.

