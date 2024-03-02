Ethiopian Airlines Refutes BBC Amharic’s Report on Somali Airspace Usage

Ethiopian Airlines has categorically refuted a recent report by BBC Amharic, labelling it as inaccurate and distorted.

The report claimed that the airline had ceased using Somali airspace for its flights to Asia due to unreliable traffic service from Somalia Air Traffic Control.

However, Ethiopian Airlines has clarified that this information is false.

According to the report, Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Mesfin Tassew, was quoted as saying that the decision to stop using Somali airspace was prompted by a near-collision incident involving Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways.

In response, Ethiopian Airlines issued a brief statement on Friday, asserting that BBC Amharic’s report is incorrect and has requested the news outlet to make the necessary corrections. As of now, BBC has not responded to the airline’s request.

The statement released by Ethiopian Airlines emphasized that they have not halted flights over Somali airspace and that the CEO did not state that it is unsafe to fly over that region.

The airline further mentioned that a letter circulating on social media, allegedly from Ethiopian Airlines to IATA, is fake and that no such correspondence was ever sent.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, there was an incident where Somali aviation authorities denied a chartered flight by Ethiopian Airlines bound for Hargeisa.

The aircraft was subsequently forced to turn back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

