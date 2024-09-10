Somaliland election campaigns are in high gear 94 days ahead of the polls day.

Incumbent president Muse Bihi of the ruling party Kulmiye has been traversing the breakaway region seeking re-election as his 7-year tenure ends.

His campaign slogan is pegged on what he says is the possible “recognition” of Somaliland following the signing of the sea access MOU with Ethiopia. Kulmiye accuses the opposition party Wadani of being pro-Somalia and anti-recognition.

Wadani candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro who addressed the party’s General Assembly in Hargeisa dismissed the Pro-Somalia claims by Kulmiye supporters as political campaign mudslinging used by Muse Bihi in the 2017 polls. Irro said Ethiopia will remain a friend of Somaliland and no one can derail the “good relationship” between Hargeisa and Addis Ababa.

“Muse Bihi in 2017 you campaigned that I am a re-union with Somalia supporter and now in (2024) you are still campaigning on these same allegations that I am the enemy within. This time it will not work” Irro said on Monday

“Ethiopia is the country with the longest border. The cooperation and the relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia will not be questioned.” Irro re-iterated at the Waddani party conference on Monday.

The Somaliland elections are set for 13 November 2024.