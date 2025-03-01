Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki recently hosted Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Asmara, where the two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at reinforcing the diplomatic relationship between their nations.

According to a statement issued by the Eritrean government, the talks focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, addressing the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, and examining the broader geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa, particularly in relation to Somalia’s state-building process.

The meeting follows a recent visit to Mogadishu by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, indicating a shift in regional diplomatic activities. The timing of these discussions underscores the evolving dynamics within the Horn of Africa, especially considering the historical context of strained relations between Eritrea, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Somalia, in recent years, has aligned itself with both Eritrea and Egypt during times of heightened tension with Ethiopia, notably over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute.

However, with the recent shifting of alliances and the changing regional landscape, both Asmara and Cairo appear to be recalibrating their strategies, engaging in deeper consultations with each other.

The developments suggest a potential realignment in the Horn of Africa’s diplomatic and security arrangements, with the future role of Somalia remaining a critical point of discussion.