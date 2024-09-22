Egypt has issued an urgent advisory for all Egyptian nationals in Somaliland, urging them to leave immediately due to deteriorating security conditions. The advisory, released on Sunday through Egyptian news outlets, instructed citizens to depart via Hargeisa International Airport as soon as possible.

The Egyptian Embassy in Somalia emphasized that citizens should avoid traveling to Somaliland due to the unstable security situation, which affects their safety. The embassy also noted that the instability limits its ability to provide consular assistance.

This advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa, following a controversial agreement in January between Somaliland and Ethiopia. The agreement involved leasing part of Somaliland’s Red Sea coastline to Ethiopia for military and commercial use, in exchange for Somaliland’s formal recognition. The deal sparked backlash, with several Arab League nations, including Egypt, expressing concerns over Somalia’s territorial integrity.

In August, Egypt and Somalia strengthened their military ties by signing a defense cooperation protocol. During a press conference, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Somalia’s sovereignty, stating, “Somalia is a sovereign member of the Arab League, and we stand with them to ensure their security.”

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has criticized Ethiopia’s actions in Somaliland, accusing the country of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty. In addition to the Red Sea agreement, Somalia also accused Ethiopia of shipping weapons to the Puntland region, which Mogadishu condemned as a violation of its territorial rights.

Despite these accusations, Somaliland has defended its stance, accusing Egypt of destabilizing Somalia through arms deliveries. Somaliland asserted its right to enter into agreements without Mogadishu’s approval and reiterated its commitment to the deal with Ethiopia.

Further complicating relations, Somaliland authorities recently closed an Egyptian-owned library in Hargeisa, a move analysts see as a response to Egypt’s growing military support for Somalia’s federal government.