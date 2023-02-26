Egypt delivers first shipment of medical aid to Djibouti

Egypt delivered the first shipment of medical aid to Djibouti, which include 20 tons of medicines and medical equipment, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The aid has been provided from people of Egypt to the brotherly people of Djibouti within the framework of the special relations between the two countries, the ministry said.

The shipment aims at enhancing the means of cooperation between Egypt and Djibouti in the medical fields, Egypt’s Ambassador to Djibouti Hossam El-Din Reda said.

He affirmed that Egypt is always ready to cooperate with Djibouti in all fields especially medical care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

