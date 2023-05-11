Egypt and Somalia Discuss Future Cooperation in Environment and Climate Change

Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, and her Somali counterpart, Khadija Al-Makhzoumi, recently met to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of environment and climate change.

The two ministers signed a joint executive program and discussed capacity-building initiatives to strengthen Somalia’s environmental sector.

The meeting focused on the latest developments regarding the agreement on the executive program 2023-2025 of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in 2015.

Cooperation areas include environmental monitoring, environmental assessment of projects, integrated coastal zone management, climate change, air quality, training, capacity building, nature protection, and environmental education.

Al-Makhzoumi expressed her aspiration to build on Egypt’s expertise in environmental and climate issues, to develop Somalia’s institutional systems and cadres, and to exchange experiences and expertise.

Fouad, in turn, expressed her willingness to support Somalia in the various priority environmental fields, particularly air, water, and soil quality.

The ministers also discussed waste management, with Fouad highlighting Egypt’s experience in establishing the Waste Management Regulatory Authority, an entity responsible for planning the waste management system and regulating relations between actors in the implementation of the system and the private sector.

Fouad also expressed her willingness to support Somalia in preparing its national strategy for climate change, based on Egypt’s experience in issuing its own National Strategy for Climate Change 2050.

The Somali Minister of Environment confirmed that her ministry is currently working to update the national contribution plan and expressed her aspiration to benefit from the Egyptian experience in its preparation.

The two parties agreed to continue the dialogue and cooperation to achieve the common vision of sustainable development and environmental protection.

Egypt and Somalia’s joint efforts in the field of environment and climate change reflect the growing importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

As countries face increasing environmental pressures, such partnerships can help build resilience and foster sustainable development.

