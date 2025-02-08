**East African Leaders Convene in Tanzania to Address Congo Crisis; President Tshisekedi Participates Virtually**

In a significant gathering aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, alongside fellow East African leaders, is participating in a high-level conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The conference, organized by the East African Community (EAC), brings together key figures such as President William Ruto of Kenya, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania.

Notably absent from the in-person proceedings is President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo, who has opted to attend virtually.

President Tshisekedi has expressed his concerns regarding the involvement of some leaders organizing the event, alleging that they play a role in the ongoing instability in the Congo.

This marks yet another instance where the Congolese president has declined to participate in similar regional summits.

The conference is expected to focus on diplomatic and collaborative efforts to resolve the tensions and violence affecting the region, with the leaders engaging in discussions on finding a sustainable solution to the crisis in Congo.