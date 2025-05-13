The Permanent Secretary for East African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Stephen Mbundi, engaged in discussions with H.E. Ilyas Ali Hassan, the Somali Ambassador to Tanzania, regarding bilateral relations between Tanzania and Somalia.

The meeting was held at the Ministry’s offices in Dar es Salaam on May 12, 2025. The primary agenda focused on expediting visa issuance for Somali citizens and the implementation of recent agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations.

Furthermore, the ambassadors addressed the issue of visa-on-arrival for Somali nationals, considering various eligibility criteria, beginning with officials holding diplomatic and service passports, followed by ordinary passport holders. Ambassador Mbundi assured Ambassador Hassan that this matter is being addressed with utmost seriousness by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tanzania, particularly in light of the shared membership of both countries in the East African Community.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across sectors such as investment, trade, tourism, and knowledge exchange. These initiatives aim to improve the livelihoods of citizens in both countries and promote mutual prosperity.