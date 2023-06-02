President Mohamud welcomes Somalia’s validation to join EAC

President of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, highlighted the significance of Somalia joining the East African Community (EAC), declaring it will benefit the country economically, politically, and in terms of security.

On Thursday, the president welcomed the East African Heads of State verification report on Somalia’s application, which was reviewed and debated at the 21st extraordinary summit in Bujumbura, Burundi, on May 31st.

“The adoption of the verification report is a significant milestone that demonstrates Somalia is prepared and well-equipped to join the EAC.”

“Somalia will be an excellent addition to the EAC sisterly countries, contributing to the region’s integration and prosperity,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Regional leaders directed the East African Community Secretariat and the Council of Ministers to kick off negotiations with Somalia regarding the latter’s request to join the seven-member bloc instantaneously on Wednesday, May 31.

The Secretariat, the Community’s executive organ, and the Council of Ministers, the EAC’s central decision-making and governing Organ, will later report to the next ordinary summit of EAC Heads of State. On Thursday, June 1, Somalia’s Presidential Special Envoy to the EAC,

Abdusalam Omer, told The New Times, “Yes, this is a big day for Somalia. “Omer said: “This is a major milestone for Somalia’s accession to the EAC and the acceptance of its application.

“It is a testament that Somalia has met the necessary requirements to join the EAC. I am sure the negotiations will be successful.”

After Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, revived his country’s appeal for admission to the bloc on July 21, 2022, the Secretariat launched a validation mission to assess Somalia’s readiness to join the regional economic community on January 25, 2023. During a meeting in

Arusha, Tanzania, in July 2022, Somalia’s President told his EAC colleagues that his country is part of a very resource-rich part of East Africa, with 15 to 20 million people, close to 10 million hectares of arable land, vast marine resources, livestock, and, above all, “a human resource

which is very entrepreneurial and very much active.”

When admitted, Somalia will join seven-member bloc, becoming the eight partner states. EAC states are Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the latest entrant the Democratic Republic of Congo, which joined in April last year.

Somalia had applied to join the bloc two times before, but the Community never sent a team of experts to the country to determine if it qualified for membership.

*with contributions from The New Times *

