Mogadishu – Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has issued a stern warning over the growing influence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across Africa, accusing the Gulf nation of using economic investments as a cover for expanding military and strategic control on the continent.

In an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI), President Guelleh criticised the UAE’s $110 billion investment campaign in Africa, calling it a “strategic ploy” aimed at deepening military footholds under the guise of economic development.

“The UAE is deeply undermining the region,” Guelleh said. “There is no investment without military interest. That’s a threat to Africa’s sovereignty.”

Guelleh’s comments follow Djibouti’s previous rejection of a request by the UAE to establish a military base in the country. Instead, the UAE has turned its attention to neighbouring nations, targeting critical maritime corridors like the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and investing heavily in ports and infrastructure projects across East Africa.

The president revealed that Djibouti’s refusal prompted the UAE to seek strategic positions in other coastal nations, raising concerns over regional militarization and external interference in domestic affairs.

President Guelleh’s statements reflect a growing unease among African leaders about the UAE’s increasing presence in key sectors, including ports, logistics, telecommunications, and transport. While these appear to be standard economic partnerships, Guelleh suggested they are linked to long-term military strategies that threaten national autonomy and stability.

“There is no such thing as neutral investment,” he said. “Every port or infrastructure deal is tied to a broader geopolitical goal.”

Relations between Djibouti and the UAE have remained tense since Djibouti expelled DP World, a UAE-based port operator, from the Doraleh Container Terminal in 2018. The expulsion led to international legal battles and deteriorated diplomatic ties.

Guelleh also pointed to the UAE’s growing involvement in Somalia, where it is known to support regional administrations opposed to the Federal Government. This interference, he warned, undermines Somali unity and exacerbates internal political divisions.

The UAE has also expanded its footprint in Ethiopia and Sudan, often linking investments to strategic infrastructure near conflict zones or contested areas.

President Guelleh’s remarks are among the most direct criticisms of Gulf influence in Africa by a sitting head of state. They raise significant questions about the long-term implications of foreign investments that come with strategic and military strings attached. As African nations weigh the benefits of foreign capital against risks to sovereignty, Guelleh’s warning may prompt a rethinking of how governments engage with powerful external actors like the UAE.