By Abdirizak Ali Gesey | April 16, 2025

BELEDWEYNE, SOMALIA — A fresh contingent of Djiboutian soldiers touched down in Beledweyne on Tuesday, marking the latest phase of troop deployment under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which officially succeeded ATMIS earlier this year.

The newly arrived troops are from Djibouti. They were received at Ugaas Khaliif Airport by AUSSOM Sector 4 Commander Col. Said Waberi and senior Somali National Army (SNA) officers on Tuesday.

The deployment aims to bolster ongoing joint operations against the al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group and support stabilization efforts in central Somalia.

After their arrival in Beledweyne, the forces were immediately deployed to Buula Burde and Jalalaqsi—two strategic towns in the Hiran region that have seen increased militant activity in recent weeks.

The deployment follows a surge in Al-Shabaab operations in the area. Djiboutian forces will help secure key government centers, protect vital supply routes, and safeguard infrastructure critical to AUSSOM’s logistics and Somali stability.

As part of AUSSOM—the AU’s post-ATMIS mission launched in January 2024—the Djiboutian troops are operating under a renewed mandate focused on long-term peacebuilding and security support.

Djibouti’s commitment was reaffirmed by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who pledged continued support to Somalia’s fight against terrorism.

Djibouti has historically played a leading role in Sector 4 operations and remains a key partner in Somalia’s security framework.