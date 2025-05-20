Dr. Mohamed Abdi Ali (Dr. Gaalib), the Director of the Department of Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Hirshabelle State Government, was shot and killed last night in the Hantiwadaag neighborhood of Jowhar.

He was attacked inside his pharmacy by armed men wielding pistols who immediately fled the scene. Dr. Gaalib was a well-known, educated young professional who had served his community through various health and social service roles.

Residents of Jowhar expressed shock and outrage over the killing and strongly condemned the brutal act targeting a public servant. Security forces arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation to locate and apprehend the assailants.

Hirshabelle’s Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, MP Ali Osman Ibrahim (Ali Ciiley), offered condolences to the victim’s family and the Somali people, describing Dr. Gaalib as a patriotic and dedicated servant. The ministry has urged security agencies to fully investigate the murder and bring those responsible to justice.