Abuja, Nigeria- Mr. Mustafa Yaasin Sheik, Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia, participated in the International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, a two-day gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts focused on addressing challenges and advancements in securing undersea communication networks.

As a member of the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience, Mr. Mustafa Yaasin Sheik took part in critical discussions shaping global strategies to strengthen the resilience and security of submarine cables.

He attended the advisory body’s second meeting and later joined a high-level roundtable discussion on the state of submarine cable resilience, where he underscored the growing threats to critical communication infrastructure and emphasized the importance of international collaboration to safeguard connectivity.

Speaking at the summit, Mr. Mustafa stated, “Submarine cables are the foundation of global connectivity, and their security is vital for economic growth, stability, and innovation.”

Governments and industry stakeholders must work together, adopt proactive policies, and invest in resilient infrastructure to protect these networks. Somalia is committed to strengthening international submarine cable security.

His participation reaffirmed Somalia’s growing role in global digital resilience efforts, positioning the country as an active voice in international discussions on telecommunications security.

The summit also provided a platform to engage with key global stakeholders and explore avenues for advancing regional and international cooperation in securing critical digital infrastructure.