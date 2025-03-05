The Director General of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Aidarus M Hassan, chaired the biweekly directors’ meeting today, bringing together key departmental leaders to assess ongoing initiatives and strengthen coordination efforts within the ministry.

The meeting served as a platform to review the progress of various ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at fulfilling the ministry’s core objectives, including enhancing governance, promoting federalism, and fostering national reconciliation.

Participants discussed strategies for improving operational efficiency and aligning efforts to address the country’s pressing administrative and security challenges.

Director General Aidarus emphasized the importance of collaboration and clear communication across all levels of the ministry to achieve the government’s long-term goals of stability and national unity.

The meeting also highlighted the ministry’s commitment to furthering its role in supporting Somalia’s peacebuilding and federalization processes.