Diarrhoea outbreak claims the lives of 18 people in Middle Shabelle region

Reports coming from Hawadley district of the middle Shabelle region says that 18 people have been killed mostly children following an outbreak of acute water diarrhoea in the area.

Local officials also confirmed to the media that 50 other people are currently suffering from the virus.

Lack of essential medical supplies and centres to treat the patients have already exacerbated the dire situation in the district with authorities appealing for assistance to treat the people afflicted by the outbreak.

Beledweyne town in Hiraan region has been the epicentre of outbreak of cholera over the years which has claimed the lives of many people.

Recently, diarrhoea scourge engulfed Beledweyne and Bulaburte distrcts under Hiraan region resulting in the deaths of 30 people including children.

The outbreak follows major flooding in Hirshabelle State after river Shabelle burst its banks due to the El-Nino floods that have wreaked havoc in the country.

Somalia and the United Nations partners say they have developed a six-month plan that requires 5.6 million U.S. dollars to scale up cholera response activities in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that at least nine people died of acute watery diarrhea and 474 cases were reported between Jan. 7-13 as the outbreak spreads in Somalia.

According to WHO, the current cholera outbreak is attributed to limited access to safe water, proper sanitation, primary health care services and lowered immunity among children experiencing high levels of acute malnutrition which lowers their immunity to cholera infections.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that spreads through food and water contaminated with bacteria, often from feces.

