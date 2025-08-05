Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia Meets with UK Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama met today with the new UK Ambassador to Somalia, Charles Nicholas King. The two discussed strengthening cooperation in security, politics, fighting extremist groups (Khawarij), electoral processes, and UK-supported development projects in Somalia.

The Deputy Prime Minister informed the Ambassador about the progress the Somali government has achieved, especially in confronting extremist groups and implementing one-person, one-vote elections. He noted that parts of the country have already started voter registration for these elections.

Ambassador Nicholas King welcomed continuing dialogue among the Federal Government of Somalia, political stakeholders, and segments of civil society. He emphasized that the UK supports Somalia’s state-building, security improvements, and ongoing efforts to combat extremist groups.