The Second Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Adisalaam Abdi Ali Dhaay, chaired a series of crucial meetings on Sunday aimed at accelerating the government’s national efforts to eliminate terrorist threats posed by Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

The meetings, held in Mogadishu, brought together key members of the subcommittees on mobilization and public awareness, as well as the subcommittee on economic support and assistance.

These consultative sessions come at a critical juncture in Somalia’s ongoing security reform and stabilization process. With the country steadily progressing toward restoring peace and state control in previously contested areas, today’s discussions focused on reinforcing cross-sectoral cooperation, enhancing grassroots engagement, and mobilizing both domestic and international support for the counterterrorism campaign.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Dhaay highlighted the importance of unity, coordination, and determination in overcoming the threat of extremism.

He praised the sacrifices of Somali security forces and community leaders who continue to stand firm against insurgent violence and extremist ideology. He further underscored the need to broaden the scope of operations beyond military intervention by investing in civic awareness, community resilience, and socio-economic stabilization.

“The objective of our strategy is not only to eliminate the armed presence of Khawarij groups such as Al-Shabaab and Daacish but also to uproot the conditions that allow their ideology to spread. This requires a whole-of-society approach that includes the government, the public, religious leaders, youth, and our international partners,” said Deputy Prime Minister Ali.

The meeting with the Subcommittee on Mobilization and Public Awareness examined ways to intensify outreach efforts that empower citizens to reject extremist narratives.

Particular attention was given to the role of media, educational institutions, and religious scholars in promoting peace, tolerance, and national identity.

The committee presented proposals to expand community dialogue forums, counter-radicalization campaigns, and programs to rehabilitate former combatants.

In the subsequent session with the Subcommittee on Economic Support and Assistance, discussions focused on the economic dimensions of counterterrorism.

Participants explored strategies to provide sustainable livelihoods in liberated areas, strengthen local governance, and deliver humanitarian aid effectively.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that denying terrorist groups access to resources and influence over impoverished communities is a vital component of national security.

“We must break the cycle of poverty, marginalization, and fear that these extremist groups exploit. Economic recovery and inclusive development are indispensable to defeating terrorism,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister concluded the meetings by reaffirming the federal government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms.

He called upon all stakeholders—including regional administrations, traditional elders, women’s groups, and Somalia’s diaspora—to remain engaged and vigilant.

The meetings mark a continued effort by the Somali government to institutionalise peacebuilding and security measures that are both community-driven and strategically coordinated.

As Somalia looks ahead to a future free from violence, the leadership reiterated that every effort will be made to ensure long-term stability, rule of law, and a nation free from extremism.