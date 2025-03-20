The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, today officially handed over the responsibilities of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to the newly appointed Minister, Mahmoud Ahmed Aden (Geesood), and bid farewell to the outgoing Minister, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi.

During the handover ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Salah emphasized the importance of the new Minister’s role in implementing the government’s vision for economic development, boosting industrial production, and enhancing international trade relations.

He stressed the need for the Ministry to play a pivotal role in strengthening Somalia’s industrial output, especially following the country’s recent accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Salah highlighted that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is a cornerstone institution for the country’s government, and as such, the new Minister is expected to lead efforts in simplifying trade processes, fostering economic growth, and enhancing national and international commerce.

This leadership change is seen as a crucial step in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to further integrate into the global economy and improve its industrial sector.