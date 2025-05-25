Mogadishu – The Deputy Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ambassador Abdihakim Ashkir, officially opened the National Forum on Social Cohesion and Preventing Recurring Conflicts in Mogadishu.

The forum focuses on strengthening collaboration between civil society and government institutions to address social divisions and prevent cycles of conflict that have affected various regions of the country.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Ashkir emphasized the importance of unity and partnership, stating:

“I underscore the critical need for genuine cooperation between the government and civil society to eliminate divisions within our communities.“

The event brought together participants from the Federal Government, Federal Member States, the Banadir Regional Administration, and various civil society organizations. Their presence demonstrated a shared commitment to peacebuilding and national unity.

Recurring local conflicts have posed major challenges to stability in Somalia. This forum represents part of a broader national effort to build community trust, enhance reconciliation, and support long-term peace through inclusive dialogue and partnership.