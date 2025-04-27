The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Member of Parliament Isaaq Mahamud Mursal, warmly welcomed Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and Africa, at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the historical and diplomatic ties between Somalia and Russia, as the two nations seek to expand their cooperation.

Somalia and Russia have shared a long-standing relationship, and both governments have expressed a mutual desire to build on this foundation to foster closer collaboration in various areas, including trade, security, and cultural exchange.

Deputy Minister Mursal extended a cordial welcome to Mr. Bogdanov, emphasizing the importance of the visit in reinforcing Somalia’s foreign policy objectives and furthering the nation’s international partnerships.

He highlighted Somalia’s commitment to deepening relations with Russia, which has been an important partner in supporting Somalia’s development goals.

During his visit, Mr. Bogdanov is expected to hold high-level talks with Somali officials to explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in enhancing economic ties, addressing regional security challenges, and promoting cultural and educational exchanges.

The visit also aims to strengthen Russia’s engagement in the Horn of Africa, an area of growing geopolitical significance.

Somalia looks forward to expanding its cooperation with Russia, with a focus on fostering mutual benefits for both nations and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Both governments are hopeful that this visit will open new doors for collaboration and contribute to the shared goals of development and prosperity for their people.

This diplomatic engagement aligns with Somalia’s broader efforts to strengthen its global partnerships and attract investment to support its recovery and growth after decades of conflict.