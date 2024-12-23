The Deputy Governor for Security and Politics of the Benadir Regional Administration, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye (Yabooh), has launched a four-day training program in Mogadishu.

The training is aimed at preparing the youth of the capital for the upcoming 2025 Local Council elections in the Benadir Region.

The training, which was attended by youth representatives from various districts of the Benadir Region, was also observed by the Chairman of the Benadir Regional Youth Association. During the training, the importance of allowing the capital’s citizens to have the opportunity to vote for the candidates they trust with their future was highlighted.

Deputy Governor Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye (Yabooh) emphasized that the Benadir Regional Administration is committed to preparing for and implementing free and fair elections, ensuring that the people of the capital can elect the candidates they choose based on their preferences.