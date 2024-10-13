MOGADISHU – Somalia’s Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, has affirmed that Somalia will not be intimidated by recent threats from Ethiopia, stressing that the Somali government is fully prepared to defend its army and people from any potential aggression.

This statement follows a series of escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations, with Ethiopia’s military leadership making provocative remarks and engaging in controversial actions.

“We want Somalia and Ethiopia to live in peace and neighborliness, but if the weak administration of Abiy Ahmed and Field Marshal Birhanu Jula cannot maintain peace, those fueling conflict will see who will face serious consequences.” Minister Nur said speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu.

Nur’s comments were a direct response to statements made by Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) Commander, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, who had criticized Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s ability to secure the capital, Mogadishu, and defend against external threats.

Field Marshal Jula had recently sparked controversy when he openly dismissed Somalia’s capacity to confront Ethiopia, stating that President Mohamud is “incapable of confronting us and securing the capital, Mogadishu.” Jula also refuted Somali government accusations that Ethiopia had smuggled unauthorized weapons into Somalia, further fueling tensions between the two countries.

Relations between Somalia and Ethiopia have become increasingly strained in recent months. The root of the recent diplomatic conflict lies in Ethiopia’s controversial agreement with Somaliland, a self-declared autonomous region in northwestern Somalia.

This agreement grants Ethiopia access to the strategic Red Sea coast, a move that Somalia views as a direct violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Somaliland has been pushing for independence from Somalia since 1991, though it remains unrecognized by the international community. The African Union, along with many other international actors, continues to uphold the sanctity of colonially drawn borders, effectively leaving Somaliland’s aspirations for independence in a legal gray area. Ethiopia’s involvement in this delicate issue has only served to heighten tensions, with Somali officials expressing outrage over what they see as an infringement on Somali sovereignty.

The Somali government has long been wary of Ethiopia’s influence in the Horn of Africa, and these recent developments have amplified concerns over Ethiopia’s ambitions in the region.

The Horn of Africa is experiencing growing instability, with Somalia continuing its battle against al-Shabaab militants while also navigating delicate regional relations.

Ethiopia, under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has been facing its internal conflicts, particularly in the Tigray region, and there are concerns that Ethiopia’s external actions may be an attempt to consolidate its regional influence amidst its internal struggles.

The unfolding dispute has implications that stretch beyond Somalia and Ethiopia. The Horn of Africa has long been a volatile region, with numerous actors vying for influence.