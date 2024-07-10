Several mortar shells struck Balow village in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia on Wednesday, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

The attack occurred following a fierce battle between government forces and the Al-Shabaab militant group in the area.

According to reports, ten civilians were killed in the mortar strike, while thirteen others, mainly from the same family, were injured and rushed to hospitals in the capital city of Mogadishu.

Some of the wounded are said to be in critical condition, with two of them succumbing to their injuries later on the same day.

“A mortar shell was fired at us, and it devastated us. Four of my children died, and one was injured. My father, mother, and wife sustained serious injuries,” lamented Ibrahim Siidow, a member of one of the affected families.

The latest mortar attack adds to a growing list of similar incidents in the Bariire area and its surrounding villages, where previous airstrikes have also resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

This latest tragedy has once again highlighted the grim reality faced by the people of Lower Shabelle, who are caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict between government forces and the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

Authorities have condemned the attack and vowed to investigate the incident thoroughly, promising to hold those responsible accountable. Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations have been called upon to provide immediate assistance and support to the affected families and community.

The escalating violence in the region has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the civilian population, who continue to bear the brunt of the prolonged conflict in Somalia.

As the government and its international allies work to combat the Al-Shabaab threat, the need for greater protection and assistance for the local communities has become increasingly urgent.