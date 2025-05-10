Mogadishu, Somalia

Mogadishu was plunged into chaos overnight after torrential rains lashed the city, leading to widespread flooding, the deaths of at least two people, and major infrastructural damage across Somalia’s capital.

The unexpected and unusually heavy downpour, which began late on the night of May 9, caused severe flash floods in multiple districts. According to local officials and eyewitness reports, the storm wreaked havoc on vulnerable neighborhoods, particularly in low-lying areas, where makeshift homes collapsed, and water inundated entire households.

The city experienced hours of relentless rainfall, triggering flash floods that quickly overran drainage systems and submerged key roads, homes, and public facilities. The intensity and volume of the rain caught many residents off guard, leading to tragic consequences.

At least two people lost their lives in the Iskuul Buluusiya area of Xamar Jajab District, where floodwaters burst into their home during the night. Emergency teams were reportedly unable to reach the scene in time due to impassable roads and floodwaters.

While the entire city was impacted, the worst-hit victims include:

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in informal settlements

Residents of flood-prone neighborhoods, particularly in southern Mogadishu

Commuters and workers unable to travel due to submerged roads

Families whose homes were destroyed or filled with water

Several families were trapped overnight, while others fled their homes seeking shelter on higher ground.

“We spent the whole night scooping water out with buckets,” said one resident in Hodan district. “The rain didn’t stop, and we had nowhere to go.”

Significant infrastructural damage was reported across major arteries in Mogadishu:

Soobe Junction and Banaadir Junction—both critical for traffic flow—were severely affected

Several main roads, including parts of the airport road, became rivers

Aden Adde International Airport experienced flooding on parts of its premises, causing delays in flight operations

Water also pooled along key highways and intersections, making vehicular and pedestrian movement difficult or impossible.

The floods turned fatal primarily due to:

Poor urban drainage infrastructure

Unregulated housing in low-lying flood zones

Lack of early warning systems

Inadequate emergency response capabilities

Urban planners have long warned that Mogadishu’s infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle extreme weather events, especially in densely populated informal settlements.

Yabooh, the Deputy Governor of Banadir Region for Security and Politics, confirmed that:

Multiple homes collapsed, especially in informal and flood-prone areas

Numerous roads were rendered impassable

Municipal authorities were conducting assessments and early response efforts

However, many residents criticized the slow response, calling on the government to invest in long-term flood resilience, drainage infrastructure, and emergency evacuation systems.

Mogadishu’s urban sprawl, combined with climate change-driven weather patterns, makes it particularly vulnerable to flash flooding. The city lacks sufficient drainage systems, and its growing population—especially displaced persons—often settle in areas most at risk.

This latest incident is a harsh reminder of the human cost of infrastructure neglect and the urgent need for climate resilience policies.