Mogadishu, Somalia — At least a few people were killed or injured on Wednesday after intense fighting erupted between Somali government soldiers and an armed militia in the capital, Mogadishu, near the busy Tarabuunka intersection.

The clashes began in the minutes after midday when soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) tried to carry out an eviction notice on land belonging to the military’s Horseed Football Club, a piece of land under the jurisdiction of the Tarabuunka area in the Banaadir region.

Witnesses and security officials confirmed that the confrontation involved SNA units tasked with securing state-owned property, and a locally armed group alleged to have occupied the land without authorization. The militia reportedly resisted the order to vacate, leading to a rapid escalation into armed conflict.

Witnesses said the battle raged on with fierce gunfire between the two sides in one of Mogadishu’s busiest intersections. The confrontations interrupted traffic, shut down shops, and sent citizens running for cover in the nearby neighborhoods.

Though official figures of casualties have not come in, Medina Hospital sources reported that some injured people — including civilians and combatants — were taken in for medical attention. According to local reports, there had been fatalities, but no official figures have yet emerged.

The hostilities took place about midday on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in Isgoyska Tarabuunka, a strategic junction connecting some of Mogadishu’s central districts. The junction is a principal commercial and transport node, so the incident had considerable disruption potential.

Security officials said the dispute centers on ownership and control of land belonging to the Horseed Football Club, historically managed by the Somali National Army. The club, established in the 1960s, is one of the country’s most prominent football institutions and a symbol of the military’s sporting history.

In the last ten years, a number of state properties — even sports fields — have become the focal point of conflicts between government bodies and individuals or groups who lay claim to private ownership, usually resulting in court battles or, in a few instances, armed conflicts.

The SNA issued a final eviction notice in the early hours of Wednesday morning. When the armed occupants failed to comply, the soldiers descended upon the site to evict the occupants. The confrontation took a turn for the worse after the militia fired shots, leading to a full-blown exchange of gunfire.

Residents reported the conflict had gone on for more than an hour and had occasional outbreaks throughout the afternoon. Troops were sent in to cordon the area afterward, and authorities have verified there is an investigation in progress.

Evening had seen calm largely resume, but the intersection of the incident retained strong military presence. Authorities warned of future illegal occupation of public space and threatened to prosecute individuals who had featured in the incident.

No organisation has come forward with official responsibility for orchestrating the armed resistance, even though local sources indicate the militia could have connections with powerful business and political personalities who are in opposition to the eviction.

The Ministry of Security has urged Mogadishu residents to avoid the area until full clearance is completed, citing the possibility of unexploded ordnance and lingering tensions.