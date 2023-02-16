Credentials  Presentation Ceremony As Ambassador Of The Kingdom Of Thailand To The Federal Republic Of Somalia

Ms.Sasirit Tangulrat presented the Credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Federal Republic of Somalia with residence in Nairobi to H.E. Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia .

On this occasion, Ambassador Sasirit applauded measures taken by the Somali Government in fighting against the terrorist group and strengthening Somali security capabilities and also congratulated the President on the progress of the admission process of Somalia as a new member of East African Community.

Both sides also discussed ways to further promote bilateral relations in many areas including fishery, public health, medical tourism and technical cooperation.

