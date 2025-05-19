Mogadishu, Somalia – A highly sensitive and potentially divisive legal debate unfolded today in Somalia’s Federal Parliament as members of the House of the People (Golaha Shacabka) were presented with two major legislative proposals, one of which has stirred serious concerns over its compatibility with Islamic principles.

The session, chaired by Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), marked the 14th meeting of the sixth parliamentary session and was attended by 146 lawmakers—meeting the quorum required to deliberate on official business.

The agenda focused on the first reading of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the Judicial Cooperation Bill on International Justice. However, it was the African Charter that triggered intense scrutiny and resistance from several MPs, many of whom deemed its provisions to be in conflict with Islamic teachings.

The session began with a detailed presentation by the Minister of Women and Family Affairs, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, who outlined the key principles and clauses of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. This charter, originally adopted by the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1990, emphasizes universal rights such as protection from child labor, the right to education, and the elimination of harmful traditional practices.

Although the reading was procedural and no formal debate was expected during the first reading, MPs quickly raised questions, particularly around the general principles and financial implications of ratifying the treaty. A number of parliamentarians objected on religious grounds, arguing that certain elements of the Charter contradicted Islamic family values and Sharia law, particularly in areas such as adoption, children’s autonomy, and gender-related rights.

“This Charter contains articles that violate the tenets of our religion,” said one MP during a post-session interview. “It must be reviewed carefully before even considering further debate.”

On a less contentious note, MPs also conducted the first reading of the Judicial Cooperation Bill on International Justice, introduced by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Macalin Mahmoud. The proposed legislation outlines Somalia’s commitment to working with international legal bodies in areas such as extradition, legal assistance, and transnational crime prevention.

The presentation was well-received, with lawmakers requesting additional details for the second reading, which will include open floor debate and possible amendments.

Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe closed the session by directing the relevant parliamentary committees to prepare for the second readings of both proposed laws. He emphasized the importance of broad consultation, especially in light of the religious sensitivities raised.

“These are serious issues with national and religious implications. The committees must conduct a thorough review and bring back revised versions for open deliberation,” he stated.

Somalia has historically approached international treaties—especially those related to human rights—with caution. While the country has shown interest in aligning itself with broader African and global norms, it also maintains a deeply rooted commitment to Islamic law, which serves as the foundation of its legal and cultural systems.

This isn’t the first time that an international convention has faced resistance in parliament. In past years, attempts to ratify global human rights charters and gender equality frameworks have similarly stalled over religious objections.

Legal scholars in Mogadishu note that Somalia’s dual legal structure—which blends Sharia with statutory law—creates a unique challenge when it comes to harmonizing international conventions with domestic values.