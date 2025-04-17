The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported a 29% decline in the number of incidents impeding humanitarian access in Somalia during the first quarter of 2025.

According to its latest report released from Mogadishu, OCHA documented 44 incidents between January and March, compared to 62 incidents recorded in the final quarter of 2024.

While the reduction in figures signals a slight improvement in operational conditions, OCHA warns that the security situation remains volatile, with armed conflict continuing to be the most significant barrier to humanitarian operations.

The report highlights that access constraints remain particularly severe in conflict-affected regions such as Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle, Hiraan, and Bari.

These areas have been heavily impacted by ongoing military offensives involving extremist groups, Somali national forces, Puntland troops, and aerial bombardments.

Humanitarian access in these regions has been severely restricted, with regular outbreaks of violence disrupting the delivery of critical aid to vulnerable populations. OCHA stressed that the apparent decline in access-related incidents does not necessarily reflect improved conditions on the ground.

In many remote and conflict-affected areas, humanitarian activities are either limited or suspended altogether, leaving communities without vital support.

Notably, the report shows that incidents specifically linked to conflict have doubled in the first quarter of 2025, rising from eight in the previous quarter to 16.

This figure surpasses the quarterly average recorded throughout 2024, highlighting a deteriorating trend in conflict-related interference with humanitarian work.

Despite these challenges, humanitarian partners continue to navigate complex environments to deliver life-saving assistance across Somalia.

OCHA reiterated the urgent need for all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, ensure the safety of aid workers, and allow unimpeded access to people in need.

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains dire, driven by ongoing conflict, widespread displacement, and climate-related shocks.

Humanitarian organizations are calling for increased support and coordinated efforts to overcome access constraints and reach those most at risk.