Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Moallim co-chaired a critical meeting of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) alongside Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) for Somalia, George Conway.

The meeting, held today, focused on addressing the pressing challenges hindering the effectiveness of Somalia’s ongoing humanitarian efforts.

During the session, key humanitarian stakeholders reviewed the current situation in Somalia, discussing obstacles such as resource constraints, security concerns, and logistical issues that are complicating aid delivery to vulnerable populations.

The team emphasized the need for coordinated action and strategic solutions to ensure that essential aid reaches those most in need.

The collaborative meeting marked an important step in strengthening the partnership between the Somali government, the United Nations, and other humanitarian organizations to tackle the country’s urgent humanitarian crises effectively.

Both Commissioner Moallim and DSRSG Conway reaffirmed their commitment to improving humanitarian coordination and enhancing support for Somalia’s affected communities