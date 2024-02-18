Commissioner Moalim visits UAE Embassy in Mogadishu to express solidarity over the recent killing of its soldiers

The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, Mohamud Moalim Abdulle on Saturday visited the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirate, Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi at the Embassy in Mogadishu.

According to a statement from the agency, purpose of the visit by the commissioner was to convey his heartfelt sympathies for the recent and unfortunate loss of three valiant officers at Gen. Gordon Camp.

The military trainers who were in the country to assist with the reconstruction of the Somali Armed Forces were shot dead within the confines of the camp by a Somali soldier who was later linked to the Islamist group Al-Shabab.

Commissioner Mohamud expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates government for their support to the Somali people and their government.

UAE is among the countries that provides top notch military training to Somali Army forces in the Horn of Africa Nation that is preparing to take over security responsibilities from the outgoing ATMIS peace keepers.

