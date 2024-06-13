Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim and his Deputy, Dr. Ahmed A. Adan, conducted a productive meeting with a delegation from Somali Prime Minister headed by Deputy Permanent Secretary, Abdirizak Ali, and the leader of the Social pillar of the National Transformation Plan.

The meeting focused on the integration of Disaster Risk Reduction into the NTP and SoDMA to play a key role. The delegation presented a report to the heads of SoDMA regarding the NTP, which is set to be implemented at the conclusion of the 9th National Development Plan.