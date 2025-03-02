On Saturday, Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim, alongside FGS Ministers, traditional elders, and other distinguished guests, officially launched the Somali Clerics Union in Mogadishu.

This initiative marks a significant step towards uniting Somali clerics through a coalition that includes various councils and forums.

The newly formed unified council aims to promote understanding, advocate for a moderate approach to faith, and combat extremist ideologies that threaten the community.

In his address, Commissioner Mahamuud emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among clerical groups in raising awareness, fostering a peaceful society, and supporting recovery efforts for vulnerable communities.

He also highlighted the crucial need to establish a National Fund for zakat and charitable contributions, which will be jointly managed by #SoDMA and the Union of Ulema, to effectively provide relief support across Somalia.