Oscar Hatungimana, the AUSSOM Sector 5 Contingent Commander, held a crucial meeting with George Dannhauser, the UNSOS-FTS Coordinator, and United Nations security personnel in Jowhar.

The discussion primarily focused on enhancing security within the Mission’s Area of Responsibility (AOR), with a particular emphasis on the safety and stability of Hirshabelle State.

During the meeting, Col. Hatungimana expressed his commitment to working in close collaboration with regional leaders to address security challenges and ensure a safer environment for local communities.

The partnership between the AUSSOM sector and the UNSOS-FTS team aims to reinforce peacekeeping efforts and support the ongoing peace process in the region.

The talks underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to improve the security situation and the need for joint initiatives to counter emerging threats.

Both parties agreed on the significance of maintaining a proactive approach to safeguarding the region and enhancing the overall effectiveness of peacekeeping operations in Somalia.