Beijing, — China announced on Wednesday a new visa program aimed at attracting young scientists and innovators, part of Beijing’s effort to strengthen its position in global technology leadership.

The initiative will grant easier entry for young researchers and entrepreneurs from abroad, giving them access to China’s research facilities, innovation hubs, and professional training opportunities, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The program is expected to focus on high-priority sectors including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital development. Analysts say the move underscores China’s ambition to compete more aggressively with the United States and other advanced economies for global talent.